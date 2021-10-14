Ottawa weather: Heavy rain in the forecast for Friday night and Saturday

Ottawa is set to receive a soaking from Mother Nature.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, calling for "rain at times heavy" Friday night into Saturday.

The forecast calls for 30 to 40 mm of rain, while some areas could see up to 50 mm of rain.

"Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to move across the area Friday night into Saturday morning," said Environment Canada in a statement Thursday afternoon.



"Rainfall warnings may be required for portions of the area at a later time."

The record for greatest rainfall on Oct. 16 is 20.8 mm, set back in 1940.

The forecast calls for a mainly cloudy night with a 70 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low 14.

Friday will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 22 C, with the humidex making it feel like 29.

Showers at times heavy will begin near midnight. Local amount 15 to 25 mm Friday night and Saturday morning. Low 16 C.

Rain will continue on Saturday, with a high of 15 C.

The outlook for Sunday is cloudy with a chance of showers. A high of 11 C.