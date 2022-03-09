Ottawa weather: Mainly cloudy, mild temperatures on Wednesday

It will be a cloudy day in Ottawa and temperatures will be slightly above the average for this time of year.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies and a high of 1 C. There will be a 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight and temperatures will drop to -6 C.

It will be even warmer in Ottawa tomorrow – expect a mix of sun and cloud and high of 3 C. It will feel more like -11 C in the morning with the wind chill.

Clouds will roll in tomorrow evening and temperatures will drop to -7 C overnight.

On Friday, it will be cloudy with a high of 0 C. Snow is expected to start overnight and continue into Saturday.