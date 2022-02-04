Ottawa weather: Mainly cloudy on Friday, sunshine on the way
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
It will be cold and mainly cloudy in the capital on Friday, but sunshine is on the way.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -9 C today. It will feel more like -21 C with the wind chill this morning, and more like -12 C this afternoon.
It will be cloudy this evening and temperatures will drop to -21 C overnight.
It will be sunny but frigid in the capital tomorrow. The wind chill will make it feel more like -30 C in the morning, and more like -20 C in the afternoon. There will be a risk of frostbite throughout the day.
Expect cloudy skies and a high of -8 C on Sunday.
