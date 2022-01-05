iHeartRadio

Ottawa weather: Mild and chance of flurries on Wednesday

Frosted pine trees in Ottawa, Ont. (Photo by Ina Soulis on Unsplash)

The mild weather will continue in the capital for the next couple of days.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a 70 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon and a high of 1 C. The snow will continue into the evening and temperatures will drop to -6 C overnight.

There’s a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the forecast for tomorrow. The high will be -3 C but it will feel more like -13 C with the wind chill. Thursday’s overnight low will be -13 C.

A cold blast of winter air will arrive in the capital on Friday – expect cloudy skies and a high of -10. 

