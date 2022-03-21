iHeartRadio

Ottawa weather: Mild temperatures and sunny skies to start the week

A pedestrian braves the brisk weather as a cold snap grips Ottawa on Tuesday, January 22, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

There will be plenty of sunshine in Ottawa to start the week and temperatures will be above the seasonal average.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 6 C today. It will be windy this morning – expect gusts of up to 40 km/h. The wind chill will make it feel more like -6 C this morning.

The skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will drop down to -8 C overnight, and it will feel more like -10 C with the wind chill.

Expect similar weather in the capital tomorrow. The forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 5 C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -13 C in the morning.

Clouds will roll in Tuesday evening and temperatures will drop to -6 C overnight.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 4 C.

