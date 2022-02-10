Ottawa weather: Mild temperatures continue, chance of rain on Thursday

The mild weather continues in the capital and temperatures will be above the seasonal average for this time of year.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers and a high of 2 C.

It will feel more like -7 C with the wind chill this morning.

Temperatures will drop slightly this evening and the forecast calls for a 30 per cent chance of flurries. The overnight low will be -4 C but it will feel more like -8 C with the wind chill.

Expect similar weather tomorrow – a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers in the afternoon. Tomorrow’s forecast high is 1 C, but it will feel like -8 C in the morning with the wind chill.

Periods of rain or snow will continue into the evening and Friday’s overnight low will be -1 C.

Saturday’s forecast calls for flurries and a high of -2 C.