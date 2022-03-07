Ottawa weather: Mix of snow and ice pellets, mild temperatures on Monday
A mixed bag of winter weather will arrive in Ottawa late this morning and could make the roads slippery throughout the day.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for periods of snow mixed with ice pellets beginning before noon. The temperature will hover around 0 C all day.
Expect up to 2 to 4 cm of snow and ice to accumulate in the capital today.
The snow will continue into the evening and is expected to end around midnight. Another 2 to 4 cm of snow could call overnight. Temperatures will drop to -6 C, but it will feel more like -13 C with the wind chill.
It will be a warmer day in Ottawa tomorrow. Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 2 C. It will be windy in the morning with gusts up to 50 km/h, and the wind chill will make it feel more like -14 C.
Skies will stay clear tomorrow evening and temperatures will drop down to -7 C overnight.
The warm weather will continue on Wednesday – expect sunny skies and a high of 4 C.
