Ottawa weather: Mix of sun and cloud ahead of more snow Wednesday night
There’s a chance of more flurries falling in the capital today with a risk of freezing rain in the early morning and later this evening.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of 1 C, and mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. There’s a risk of freezing drizzle early in the day.
The snow will return late this evening and will change to a 60 per cent chance of rain overnight – there is also a risk of freezing drizzle. The temperature will drop to zero degrees overnight and 2 to 4cm of snow is expected to fall by Thursday morning.
That snow will likely melt tomorrow when temperatures rise to 6 C during the day. There’s a 60 per cent chance of rain in the forecast, but that will turn to a chance of flurries in the evening.
On Friday, expect a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -4 C.
