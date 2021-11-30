Ottawa weather: Mix of sun and cloud ahead of Tuesday night flurries

Expect a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day in Ottawa ahead of light snow tonight.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for the capital calls for a high of 1 C, but it will feel like -7 C in the morning with the wind chill.

Clouds will roll in this evening and light snow is expected. There is a risk of freezing drizzle overnight - up to 2cm of snow or freezing rain could fall. Temperatures will drop down to -3 C with a wind chill of -10 C.

There is a 30 per cent chance of flurries tomorrow morning. The forecast high is 1 C and snow is expected Wednesday evening.

Things will be slightly warmer on Thursday with a high of 5 C – expect rain throughout the day.