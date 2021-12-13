iHeartRadio

Ottawa weather: Mix of sun and cloud and mild temperatures to start the week

image.jpg

Expect mild weather and above seasonal temperatures throughout the week in the capital.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 5 C today.

A few clouds will roll in this evening and temperatures will drop to -3 C with a wind chill of -7 C overnight.   

Tomorrow, expect sunshine and a high of 1 C.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies and a high of 2 C. Freezing rain or rain showers are possible in the evening as temperatures drop to 0 C overnight.

12