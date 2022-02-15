Ottawa weather: Mix of sun and cloud, chance of flurries on Tuesday

It will be another cold day in the capital with the wind chill but warmer weather is on the way.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a 60 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Today’s high is -8 C, but it will feel more like -22 C with the wind chill this morning, and more like -13 C this afternoon.

Clouds will roll in this evening and temperatures will drop down to -18 C overnight, but it will feel more like 23 C with the wind chill.

It will be mild in Ottawa tomorrow – expect a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 4 C. Rain is in the forecast for Wednesday evening and temperatures will drop just slightly to 2 C overnight.

It will be even warmer on Thursday with a high of 7 C. Rain is expected throughout the day and will turn to snow overnight.