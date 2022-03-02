Ottawa weather: Snow ending overnight
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Environment Canada has ended a winter weather travel advisory for Ottawa, after a band of snow weakened in the region.
The weather agency had warned of 5 to 10 cm of snow Wednesday evening due to the system moving across the region.
Just before 9 p.m., Environment Canada ended the advisory.
Periods of snow are expected to end after midnight, then mainly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Low -15C.
Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High -10C.
The outlook for Friday is a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -4C.
Environment Canada says it will be mostly cloudy on Saturday with a high of -4C.
Periods of freezing rain or rain is in the forecast for Saturday night and Sunday.
