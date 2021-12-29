Ottawa weather: Mix of sun and cloud in the capital on Wednesday

Today will be one of the only days this week to enjoy sunshine in the capital.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of -2 C and a wind child near -8 C in the morning. A mix of sun and cloud is expected throughout the day.

There’s a chance of flurries overnight as well as freezing drizzle - temperatures will drop to -6 C.

Snow is the forecast for tomorrow and there is a risk of freezing drizzle in the morning. The high will be -3 C but it will feel like -8 C with the wind chill.

It will be a mild New Year’s Eve in Ottawa on Friday – expect cloudy skies and a high of 1 C.