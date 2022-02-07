Ottawa weather: Mix of sun and cloud, mild temperatures

It will be a mild winter day in Ottawa and the warmer temperatures are expected to stick around all week.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and high of -2 C. It will feel more like -14 C with the wind chill this morning, and more like -6 C this afternoon.

Clouds will roll in this evening and there is a 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Temperatures will drop down to -9 C.

Tomorrow’s forecast calls for cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of flurries. The high will be -2 C on Tuesday, but it will feel like -11 C with the wind chill in the morning.

Expect snow and a high of -1 C on Wednesday.