Ottawa weather: Mix of sun and cloud on Monday

The sunshine will continue in the capital today and temperatures will be right around the average for this time of year.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -8 C. It will feel more like -22 C in the morning with the wind chill, and more like -11 C this afternoon.

Clouds will roll in this evening and temperatures will drop down to -16 C overnight. The wind chill will make it feel more like -22 C.

Things will warm up tomorrow – expect sunny skies and a high of -4 C. There’s a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the forecast for tomorrow night and the overnight low will be -4 C.

Expect periods of snow and a high of 1 C on Wednesday.