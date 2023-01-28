Here's when Ottawa will see 10 to 15 cm of snow this weekend

More snow is on the way to Ottawa this weekend, before cold temperatures grip the capital for the final days of January and start of February.

The latest winter storm this month will force city crews to stop snow-clearing operations on residential streets after nearly 30 cm of snow blanketed the capital since Wednesday.

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for the city of Ottawa, calling for 10 to 15 cm of snow on Sunday.

"Snow is forecast to begin near midnight tonight and then continue into Sunday morning before coming to an end late Sunday afternoon or early Sunday evening," Environment Canada said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

"Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm can be expected. Snowfall warnings may be required for portions of the area Sunday if snowfall amounts exceed 15 cm within 12 hours."

Environment Canada describes the weather system as a "long duration" snowfall.

The winter weather travel advisory stretches from the Ontario-Quebec border to the Toronto area, and includes the Ottawa Valley. Belleville, Kingston, Brockville, Prescott, Kemptville, Pembroke, Renfrew and Arnprior will all see 10 to 15 cm of snow.

City of Ottawa staff say snow removal operations will shift to snow clearing overnight to respond to the storm.

"All available resources will be deployed and will work around the clock," the city said in a statement on its website.

"At the start of accumulation early Sunday morning, work will begin by clearing and treating sidewalks, priority roads and the winter cycling network. Teams will continue working throughout the day, into the evening and overnight tomorrow."

The forecast is also calling for the longest stretch of minus double-digit temperatures for Ottawa this winter – with overnight lows of minus 15 C Sunday, minus 13 C Monday, minus 18 C on Tuesday, minus 15 C on Wednesday and minus 22 C on Thursday. The daytime highs will be below seasonal all week, with the long-range forecast calling for a high of minus 15 C on Friday.

Parking ban on Sunday night

The city of Ottawa has issued an overnight winter weather parking ban from 7 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. on Monday.

During a winter weather parking ban, only vehicles with on-street parking permits are permitted to park on streets.

"During a winter weather parking ban, parking is prohibited on city streets so crews can plow easily and effectively. Vehicles parked on the street during a ban may be ticketed and towed," the city said.

Ottawa forecast

Here is a look at the Environment Canada forecast for Ottawa:

Snow beginning overnight. Amount 2 cm. Low minus 8 C.

Periods of snow on Sunday. Amount 10 to 15 cm. Low minus 7 C.

Clearing Sunday night. Low minus 15 C.

Monday will be cloudy with a chance of flurries. High minus 8 C.

The outlook for Tuesday is sunshine and a high of minus 11 C, while Wednesday will be sunny with a high of minus 8 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of minus 6 C and a low of minus 15 C.