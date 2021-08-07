Ottawa weather: Muggy weekend with a chance of storms

Heat, humidity and a good chance of rain are all in the forecast this weekend.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa includes a mainly cloudy sky Saturday with a high of 29 C, a humidex of 36 and a strong chance of showers in the afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm.

The 70 per cent chance of showers last through the evening. Fog patches could develop overnight. The low is 17 C.

Sunday's forecast is mainly cloudy with a good chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm in the late afternoon. Sunday's high is 27 C with a humidex of 35.

Expect muggy nights with lows of around 20 C every night this week.

Monday's forecast high is 30 C under a mix of sun and cloud. Tuesday's outlook is cloudy with a chance of showers.