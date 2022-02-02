Ottawa weather: Ottawa will see 5 to 10 cm of snow overnight

A wintery mix of rain and snow could slow down your morning commute on Thursday.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory, calling for 5 to 10 cm of snow overnight and Thursday morning.

Periods of rain mixed with snow will change to snow Wednesday evening. Low -5C, with the wind chill making it feel like -12.

Snow will end Thursday morning then cloudy with a chance of flurries. Temperature falling to -10C in the afternoon.

Extremely cold temperatures are in the forecast for the first weekend of February.

Friday will be cloudy with a high of -12 C.

Saturday will see mainly sunny skies, with a high of -12 C.

CITY 'REVIEWING OPTIONS' FOR SNOW REMOVAL DOWNTOWN

In a statement, the city of Ottawa says it is reviewing its options for snow removal in the downtown core while the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration continues to leave heavy trucks parked on Wellington Street and other areas.

"The City is currently reviewing different options and plans for snow clearing in the downtown area given the weather forecast for the coming days. As the situation with the demonstration remains fluid, contingencies are being put in place," the statement said. "We do not anticipate impacts to snow clearing operations in other parts of the City."

The city may declare a winter weather parking ban for inclement weather including freezing rain or when Environment Canada forecasts 7 cm or more of snow in the Ottawa area. When asked how a parking ban would be enforced with regard to the heavy vehicles downtown, Roger Chapman, director of Bylaw and Regulatory Services, said they would enforce bylaws in other parts of the city but serve as support for the Ottawa Police Service's operations downtown.

“By-law and Regulatory Services’ (BLRS) role is to support the lead enforcement agency, the Ottawa Police Service (OPS), to keep demonstrations peaceful by assisting with parking control and other issues as requested by OPS. Service requests relating to the demonstration are being redirected to OPS, including complaints relating to provincial regulations," Chapman said.

"BLRS continues to respond to service requests pertaining to City by-laws and provincial regulations that are unrelated to the on-going demonstration. During a winter weather parking ban, any vehicle that does not have an on-street parking permit that remains parked on the street is subject to receiving a ticket. This is the case regardless of whether the plow has passed, as it is possible that a second plow run is necessary."