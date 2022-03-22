Ottawa weather: Plenty of sunshine and mild on Tuesday

The sunshine will stick around for a couple of more days in the capital before rain later in the week.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 4 C today. The wind chill will make it feel more like -10 C this morning.

Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will drop down to -8 C overnight, but it will feel more like -11 C with the wind chill.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud tomorrow and increasing cloudiness throughout the day. Tomorrow’s forecast high is 3 C, but it will feel more like -11 C in the morning with the wind chill.

Rain or snow will begin tomorrow evening and temperatures will fall to 1 C overnight.

It will be a rainy day on Thursday with a high of 7 C.