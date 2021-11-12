Ottawa weather: Rain on Friday ahead of possible flurries this weekend

Expect a rainy day in the capital on Friday ahead of showers and possibly even flurries this weekend.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for rain this morning and wind gusts up to 40 km per hour.

The showers will end this afternoon but are expected to return in the evening. The forecast high is 12 C with an overnight low of 3 C.

Tomorrow, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers during the day and a high of 5 C. But temperatures are expected to drop to 1 C overnight and there could be showers or flurries in the evening.

On Sunday, expect more rain or flurries and a high of 4 C.