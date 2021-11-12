Ottawa weather: Rain on Friday ahead of possible flurries this weekend
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Expect a rainy day in the capital on Friday ahead of showers and possibly even flurries this weekend.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for rain this morning and wind gusts up to 40 km per hour.
The showers will end this afternoon but are expected to return in the evening. The forecast high is 12 C with an overnight low of 3 C.
Tomorrow, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers during the day and a high of 5 C. But temperatures are expected to drop to 1 C overnight and there could be showers or flurries in the evening.
On Sunday, expect more rain or flurries and a high of 4 C.
-
Youth reportedly assaulted in Dorchester, Ont.Middlesex County OPP are investigating after a young person in Dorchester was allegedly assaulted on their way to school Wednesday morning.
-
RCMP find body in Lennox Island, P.E.I., while conducting search with helicopterPrince Edward Island RCMP has discovered a body in Lennox Island early Friday afternoon.
-
'Sense of urgency': Shelters looking for more space to house those facing homelessnessThe House of Friendship's lease at a Guelph hotel is coming to an end, and the organization now says it has a temporary plan for shelter users.
-
Alberta Education dumps document that applauded Nazis for strong economyAlberta's education minister ordered the removal of a government publication Friday that suggested teaching the "positive and negative behaviours and attitudes" of Nazi Germany.
-
ZZ Top, Cheap Trick to play Victoria in April after COVID-19 cancellationTexas rockers ZZ Top are coming to Victoria's Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, along with special guests Cheap Trick.
-
Bedford, N.S. man arrested for impaired driving, flight from police and dangerous drivingA 37-year-old man from Bedford, N.S., is facing several charges after police spotted a truck driving erratically early Friday morning.
-
Secondary teachers reach tentative deal with WECDSBThe Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has reached a new tentative labour agreement with its secondary teachers.
-
Windsor Regional Hospital adjusts visitor restrictionsWindsor Regional Hospital is adjusting its visitor policy at the Met Campus, Ouellette Campus and the Regional Cancer Centre.
-
Brockville, Ont. woman says hypnosis helped her panic attacks and anxietyBrockville, Ont. resident Paula Fairfield says she's been able to regain control of her life and finally go back to work, suffering from agoraphobia for almost 30 years.