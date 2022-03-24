Ottawa weather: Rain, rain and more rain
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
It will be rainy but warm for the remainder of the week in Ottawa.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for showers this morning and a high of 10 C today. There is a chance of rain this afternoon and this evening. Temperatures will fall to 5 C overnight.
The rain will continue tomorrow and with a 40 per cent chance of showers tomorrow afternoon. Friday’s forecast high is 10 C. Tomorrow night will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain or flurries and temperatures will drop to 1 C overnight.
On Saturday – expect a 60 per cent chance of rain or flurries and a high of 5 C. Temperatures will drop down to -7 C overnight.
