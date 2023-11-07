Ottawa weather: Rain showers, temperatures dropping late on Tuesday
Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms will taper off with temperatures expected to drop tonight.
Environment Canada's forecast for Nov. 7 calls for showers ending this morning then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There is a slight risk of thunderstorms early this morning.
Southwest winds at 20 km/h will become northwest at 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h this morning.
A high of 10 C in the morning will fall to 1 C this afternoon.
Tonight will be mostly overcast with a low of -5 C
Wednesday will see a slight improvement with a mix of sun and clouds in the morning and clear conditions throughout the day. Temperatures will remain colder with a high of 2 C.
Snow will return Wednesday night with a 30 per cent chance of flurries.
Thursday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers.
Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of showers.
