Ottawa weather: Record-breaking high temperatures on Thursday
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
It will be unseasonably warm in the capital on Thursday and temperatures will be well above the record-high for this time of year.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of 14 C – the previous record for this day was set in 1984 at 7.3 C.
There’s a 70 per cent chance of showers this morning turning into a 40 per cent chance of rain this afternoon and this evening. Temperatures will drop down to -1 C overnight.
Tomorrow’s forecast calls for cloudy skies and a high of 4 C.
The warm weather will come to an end on Saturday - expect snow and a high of -5 C.
