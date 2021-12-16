Ottawa weather: Record-breaking high temperatures on Thursday

It will be unseasonably warm in the capital on Thursday and temperatures will be well above the record-high for this time of year.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a high of 14 C – the previous record for this day was set in 1984 at 7.3 C.

There’s a 70 per cent chance of showers this morning turning into a 40 per cent chance of rain this afternoon and this evening. Temperatures will drop down to -1 C overnight.

Tomorrow’s forecast calls for cloudy skies and a high of 4 C.

The warm weather will come to an end on Saturday - expect snow and a high of -5 C.