Ottawa weather: Sunny and warm for Wednesday
A cool start to the morning will turn into a warm and sunny afternoon in Ottawa with above averages temperatures for this time of year.
A fog advisory is in effect for the capital, with dense fog causing reduced visibility. Conditions are expected to improve later in the morning.
Enviornment Canada's weather forecast for the capital calls for a high of 20 C with a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches may develop overnight and the temperature will drop back down to 6 C.
The rest of the week will look similar with sunny and warm fall afternoons. On Thursday, the forecast is sunny with a high of 21 C.
Friday's outlook is also sunny with a high of 21 C.
Heading into the Thanksgiving weekend there are few clouds and a chance of showers in the forecast.
