Ottawa weather: Sunny but just slightly cooler than average

There will be lots of sunshine in Ottawa on Wednesday, but it won't feel quite as hot.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa includes a mainly sunny sky through the day with a high of 22 C, about two to three degrees cooler than the average for this time of the year. The UV index is 8, or very high.

Overnight, some clouds should move in. The low is 11 C, still cooler than average, but the sky clears Thursday and we're looking at a slightly above-average high of 27 C with a humidex of 29.

Expect a few clouds on Friday with a high of 27 C.

The outlook for the weekend includes showers on Saturday with a high of 25 C, and a strong chance of more showers on Sunday with another high of 25 C.