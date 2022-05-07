Ottawa weather: Sunny forecast with a side of frost

A blue sky and bright sunshine stretches across the forecast for Ottawa this weekend and through the next week.

Environment Canada’s forecast for the capital calls for a high of 16 C Saturday with a UV index of 7, or high.

The sky will stay clear overnight, with a low of 2 C, bringing a risk of frost.

A frost advisory from Environment Canada cautions that some plants may be affected by the drop in temperature overnight.

"Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees," Environment Canada said.

Sunday’s forecast is sunny with a high of 19 C and a UV index of 7. The overnight low into Monday is 5 C.

Starting Monday, temperatures break into the 20s, with a high of 23 C on Monday, 25 C on Tuesday and 28 C on Wednesday, which could break a record.

Thursday and Friday could also see highs approaching 30 degrees with plenty of sunshine.

The average high for this time of the year is around 17 C, and the low is usually around 6 C.