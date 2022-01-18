Ottawa weather: Sunny on Tuesday, more snow coming tomorrow

After a record-breaking snowstorm in Ottawa on Monday, it will be a sunny day in the capital today.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunshine and a high of -13 C. it will feel more like -24 C this morning with the wind chill, and more like -19 C this afternoon.

Crews are still working to clear the roads after yesterday’s storm, and all school buses are cancelled in Ottawa again today. Schools are open to in-person learning.

More snow is on the way and is expected to begin overnight – temperatures will fall to -18 C.

Expect periods of snow and possible freezing drizzle on Wednesday. Snowfall amount will total about 5 cm. It will be a mild day tomorrow with a high of 3 C, but it will feel more like -22 C in the morning with the wind chill.

It will be sunny and cold on Thursday with a high of -18 C.