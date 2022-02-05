Ottawa weather: Sunny Saturday
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
A bright, sunny Saturday is in store for Ottawa, but temperatures will be well below average.
Environment Canada's weather forecast calls for a high of minus 13 C this afternoon, with a wind chill of around minus 19.
The average high for this time of year is closer to minus 6 C.
Clouds move in this evening and bring a strong chance of flurries overnight. The low is minus 22 C with a wind chill of minus 27.
Warmer temperatures are in store for the coming week. Sunday's forecast high is minus 7 C with a 70 per cent chance of flurries, while Monday's outlook calls for clouds, periods of snow, and a high of minus 1 C.
A few sunny breaks are in the forecast for Tuesday.
-
Ottawa Public Health warns of COVID-19 vaccine 'prize' scamOttawa Public Health is warning residents of a scam claiming to offer cash or other prizes for people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Black history in film: A look at five influential movies from the past centuryOn CTVNews.ca, film critic Radheyan Simonpillai shares his list of some of the most influential movies from the past century that have helped define modern-day Black filmmaking.
-
Hundreds more trucks expected in Ottawa as 'freedom convoy' protests spread beyond capitalMore rallies protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions will get underway today in Ottawa and several other major cities in Canada.
-
Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming to Atlas Tube CentreThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Atlas Tube Centre in Lakeshore next week.
-
Another winter storm batters Atlantic Canada as officials warn of widespread outagesMuch of southwestern Nova Scotia faced freezing rain and power outages on Friday as a slow-moving storm hovered over Atlantic Canada.
-
Latest updates: Protests in Ottawa and provincial capitalsAuthorities in Ottawa are bracing for the 'freedom convoy' protest to swell to the tune of hundreds more trucks and thousands more demonstrators on Saturday.
-
OLG announces where $30 million Lotto Max ticket was bought in OntarioFriday's $30 million Lotto Max jackpot was won by a ticket holder somewhere in Ontario.
-
Important renewal deadlines approaching for Ontario driversOntario drivers are being reminded of an important renewal deadline for their licences and licence plate stickers this month.
-
B.C. earmarks $2.3M for tourism projects on Vancouver IslandUpgrades are coming to tourism sites like the Sooke Potholes and the Kinsol Trestle.