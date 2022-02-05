Ottawa weather: Sunny Saturday

A bright, sunny Saturday is in store for Ottawa, but temperatures will be well below average.

Environment Canada's weather forecast calls for a high of minus 13 C this afternoon, with a wind chill of around minus 19.

The average high for this time of year is closer to minus 6 C.

Clouds move in this evening and bring a strong chance of flurries overnight. The low is minus 22 C with a wind chill of minus 27.

Warmer temperatures are in store for the coming week. Sunday's forecast high is minus 7 C with a 70 per cent chance of flurries, while Monday's outlook calls for clouds, periods of snow, and a high of minus 1 C.

A few sunny breaks are in the forecast for Tuesday.