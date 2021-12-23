Ottawa weather: Sunny skies and cold on Thursday

Expect a blast of cold weather in the capital today.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for sunshine throughout the day and a high of -9 C. It will feel like -21 C in the morning with the wind chill.

Clouds will roll in this evening and temperatures will drop to -13 C overnight. The wind chill will make it feel like -19 C.

Tomorrow on Christmas Eve - flurries and a high of -5 C. The snow is expected to continue in the evening and overnight into Christmas Day.

The forecast calls for a snowy Christmas Day – expect flurries and a high of -4 C on Saturday.