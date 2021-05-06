Ottawa weather: Sunny skies are back for one day

After several days of grey skies and rain showers, the sun is returning to Ottawa on Thursday.

But it may not last long.

Environment Canada is calling for mainly sunny weather on Thursday. The high will be 16 C and the UV index will be 6 or 'high,' so make sure to wear sunscreen if you venture out for a long time.

On Friday, the cloudy weather will be back, with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. The high will be 12 C.

Expect the rain to continue on and off throughout the weekend.

Saturday will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of rain, and Sunday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain. The high temperatures will be in the mid-teens.