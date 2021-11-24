Ottawa weather: Sunny skies but cool on Wednesday
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
There will be plenty of sunshine in the capital on Wednesday.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 4 C. It will feel like -13 C in the morning with the wind chill.
A few clouds will roll in this evening and temperatures will drop down to -2 C overnight.
Expect rain throughout the day tomorrow and a high of 5 C. The showers could to turn into flurries overnight.
There’s a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the forecast for Friday.
-
