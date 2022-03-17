Ottawa enjoys warmest St. Patrick’s Day in 10 years

Mother Nature delivered an early taste of spring to Ottawa, as golfers hit the links and St. Patrick's Day revellers packed bars and restaurants across the city.

The temperature hit 14 C at 2 p.m., the warmest March 17 in 10 years. The temperature warmed up to 15.4 C at 4 p.m., just shy of the record for warmest March 17 in Ottawa of 16.3 C, set in 2010.

"This is the weather trailer – This is, 'Hey guys, it's coming.' Just kind of think about it, get kind of prepared," Environment Canada senior meteorologist David Phillips said. “Don't get the snow tires off just yet.”

The Kevin Haime Golf Centre in Kanata was fully booked on the first day the driving range was open at the Kanata facility.

The warm temperatures arrived as thousands were expected to attend St. Patrick's Day festivities in the ByWard Market and Sandy Hill. Ottawa police were increasing patrols in the neighourhoods to keep control of any problems.

Several establishments opened the patios on Thursday for St. Patrick's Day, including Heart and Crown in the ByWard Market and Lowertown Pub.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud on Thursday with a high of 14 C.

"This would be normal for the early part of May. It's like an atmospheric gift. It makes people feel good, I wouldn't put away the balaclava and the snow pants quite yet and don't get the muscle shirt out," Phillips said on CTV Morning Live.

Spring officially arrives on Sunday.

Phillips says the temperatures this week have allowed some of the snow to melt away, without causing concerns for flooding.

"You've already had three days prior to this of what we call Maple Syrup kind of days – melting during the day and freezing at night. You kind of want that," Phillips said.

However, Phillips says it's not time to write the final chapter on Winter 2022, noting "April is the cruel month."

"Only three Aprils in 75 years have not seen snow in Ottawa, so we know that's coming but it won't be necessarily a big dump of snow."

Here is a look at the forecast for Ottawa.

Showers are possible this evening, and the temperature will fall to 2 C overnight.

The mild weather will continue Friday – expect cloudy skies and a high of 10 C. Rain will begin overnight and continue into Saturday.

It will be a rainy weekend with showers expected on both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s forecast calls for periods of rain throughout the day and a high of 7 C. The rain could change to snow in the evening and temperatures will drop to 0 C overnight.

On Sunday – expect a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 10 C.