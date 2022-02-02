Ottawa weather: Winter weather travel advisory in effect

There is a mix of winter weather headed toward the capital and a winter weather travel advisory is in effect.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls snow and possible freezing rain today, and up to 14 cm of snow could fall in Ottawa by Thursday morning.

There’s a 60 per cent chance of snow and a risk of freezing rain this morning. There’s also a risk of freezing rain this afternoon. It will be mild today with a high of 1 C.

The snow is expected to continue this evening and into Thursday. Temperatures will drop to -13 C overnight.

Tomorrow’s forecast calls for a 60 per cent chance of snow and a high of -10 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -16 C in the afternoon. The snow is expected to continue Thursday evening and temperatures will drop to -21 C overnight.

Expect even more snow on Friday and a high of -13 C.

CITY 'REVIEWING OPTIONS' FOR SNOW REMOVAL DOWNTOWN

In a statement, the city of Ottawa says it is reviewing its options for snow removal in the downtown core while the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration continues to leave heavy trucks parked on Wellington Street and other areas.

"The City is currently reviewing different options and plans for snow clearing in the downtown area given the weather forecast for the coming days. As the situation with the demonstration remains fluid, contingencies are being put in place," the statement said. "We do not anticipate impacts to snow clearing operations in other parts of the City."

The city may declare a winter weather parking ban for inclement weather including freezing rain or when Environment Canada forecasts 7 cm or more of snow in the Ottawa area. When asked how a parking ban would be enforced with regard to the heavy vehicles downtown, Roger Chapman, director of Bylaw and Regulatory Services, said they would enforce bylaws in other parts of the city but serve as support for the Ottawa Police Service's operations downtown.

“By-law and Regulatory Services’ (BLRS) role is to support the lead enforcement agency, the Ottawa Police Service (OPS), to keep demonstrations peaceful by assisting with parking control and other issues as requested by OPS. Service requests relating to the demonstration are being redirected to OPS, including complaints relating to provincial regulations," Chapman said.

"BLRS continues to respond to service requests pertaining to City by-laws and provincial regulations that are unrelated to the on-going demonstration. During a winter weather parking ban, any vehicle that does not have an on-street parking permit that remains parked on the street is subject to receiving a ticket. This is the case regardless of whether the plow has passed, as it is possible that a second plow run is necessary."