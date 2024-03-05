Ottawa will not say how many people applied to be 'night mayor'

The city of Ottawa will not say how many people applied to be the new 'night mayor,' as officials hope to introduce the new person tasked with helping to develop the nightlife economy by the end of April.

Council approved the new Ottawa Nightlife Economy Action Plan last year, which is designed to support the 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. economy and nightlife economy. One of the recommendations called for the establishment of a 'Nightlife Commissioner Office,' with the so-called 'night mayor' tasked with working with businesses, city officials, regulators and the public to develop a plan to support Ottawa's nightlife.

The job comes with a $112,000 a year salary.

While the job posting closed last Friday for the new 'Nightlife Commissioner' after a three-week application period, the city says it cannot say how many people applied.

"The City of Ottawa is currently reviewing the applications received for the position of Nightlife Commissioner. We thank all applicants for their interest and effort in applying for this position," Emmanuel Rey, Economic Development Officer, said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

"While the City is unable to confirm specific details regarding the applications or how many were received, staff will ensure that a thorough and considerate review of all applications will be followed to identify a candidate that best meets the requirements for this important role."

Rey says a shortlist of "promising candidates" will participate in an interview process, and city officials "hope to announce" the new 'night mayor' by the end of April.

The 'nightlife economy' focuses on leisure, live entertainment and cultural activities during the 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. period, and will not solely focus on bar and restaurant activity.

The first phase of the action plan includes promoting city-wide and neighbourhood-by-neighbourhood participation of residents, visitors and businesses in the nightlife economy. Phase 2 in 2024 to 2026 will include establishing a Nightlife Ambassador Council and developing a city-wide Nightlife Safety and Security Plan for nightlife workers and participants.

The city's newsletter states, "The Nightlife Commissioner will serve as the steward of the city's nightlife economy and help shape the future of Ottawa’s nightlife.

"They will collaborate with partners and stakeholders to influence and enhance community safety and wellbeing, quality of life and commercial vibrancy across the city and create a more vibrant, diverse, inclusive, viable, safe and well-managed nightlife for residents, visitors and businesses."

New York City launched an Office of Nightlife in 2017, while Washington, D.C. first appointed a 'night mayor' in 2018. Amsterdam, London, England, and Prague are among the cities around the world with a 'night mayor.'

The city of Toronto has a Night Economy Ambassador, while Vancouver has announced plans for a new 'Night Office' to reimagine the city's nightlife and boost the hospitality sector.