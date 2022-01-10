Ottawa Winter Jazz Festival cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions
The Ottawa Winter Jazz Festival has been cancelled, organizers say.
The decision was made "in light of the province of Ontario’s return to Stage 2 management and for everyone’s safety," according to a release from the festival.
The Winter Jazz Festival was scheduled to take place from Jan. 28-29 and from Feb. 3-5, with live concerts at venues around the city, including the Arts Court Theatre, the Carleton Dominion-Chalmers Centre and Club SAW.
The festival will instead be offering virtual concerts from its "In the Vault" series that were recorded over the last several months. More details will be announced soon, organizers say.
Several acts that were to perform in the winter series have been invited back for the summer Jazz Fest, scheduled for June 24 to July 3 in Confederation Park.
Refunds will begin shortly and ticketholders will be contacted. If you have a ticket for a winter show, you can also hold onto it until the summer, the festival says.
Anyone with questions can contact the festival directly.
