Ottawa woman, 18, drowns at Fitzroy Provincial Park this weekend, OPP says
An 18-year-old Ottawa woman drowned while swimming at Fitzroy Provincial Park in Ottawa's west end this weekend.
Emergency crews were called to the provincial park on Canon Smith Drive at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday.
Ontario Provincial Police say the woman was swimming with a group in the beach area at the provincial park when she did not resurface.
The Ottawa Fire Service and Ottawa Paramedic Service assisted Ottawa Police and the OPP with the search.
The woman's body was recovered by members of the Ottawa Fire Water Rescue Unit just over two hours after she was reported missing.
Police identified the victim Sunday evening as Cheka Kazera of Ottawa.
This is the third drowning in Ottawa this spring and summer.
In May, a 24-year-old Ottawa man died after falling into the water at Hog's Back Falls. His body was recovered from the Rideau River two weeks after he disappeared.
In June, a 26-year-old man died after going missing in the Ottawa River. Ottawa police say the London, Ont. native disappeared after jumping off the Prince of Wales Bridge into the water.
