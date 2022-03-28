Ottawa woman, 24, identified as south end homicide victim
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Ottawa police say a 24-year-old woman was the victim of a killing in the city's south end on Monday.
Police have identifed Marie Gabriel as the victim of the city's latest homicide. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Heatherington Road around 9:45 a.m. Monday to investigate.
Police did not provide any other information about a cause of death or any possible suspects.
"This remains an active investigation and we have no further details to share at this time," police said Tuesday morning.
Heatherington Road is just south of Walkley Road and east of Albion Road North.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit.
-
