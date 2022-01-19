Ottawa woman, 49, identified as Highway 417 crash victim

Police have identified the victim of a crash on Highway 417 in North Glengarry, Ont. on Monday as a 49-year-old Ottawa woman.

The crash on the eastbound highway between Highland Road and County Road 23, southeast of downtown Ottawa, happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

It involved two tractor trailers and a passenger vehicle.

Police say the passenger of that vehicle, Marie Carmelle Desulme, 49, of Ottawa was killed in the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and a second passenger were taken to hospital.

The OPP continue to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.