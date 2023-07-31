Ottawa woman, 70, killed in crash at Calabogie, Ont. racetrack
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Ontario Provincial Police say a 70-year-old woman was killed when her motorcycle crashed at a private racetrack in Calabogie, Ont.
Police were called to the Calabogie Motorsports Park at around 4 p.m. Sunday for the crash. The victim was taken to hospital and later died.
The victim, a resident of Ottawa, has not been identified.
An autopsy has been requested as the investigation continues.
-
Winnipeg police searching for missing teenThe Winnipeg Police Service is concerned for the well-being of a missing 14-year-old boy.
-
The salsa event that's spicing up downtown WinnipegA weekly event has been spicing up downtown Winnipeg with some Latin dance.
-
Here's how much the Sask. government has spent so far on a controversial ad campaignCTV News has learned how much the Saskatchewan government has spent on a controversial campaign.
-
Vancouver drug dealer who sexually assaulted vulnerable Indigenous girls sentenced to 5 years in prisonA Vancouver drug dealer who sexually assaulted two vulnerable Indigenous girls – one who was 12 years old and one who was 14 – after giving them "intoxicants" has been sentenced to five years in prison.
-
P.E.I. police lay firearm charges after crisis negotiation lasting several hoursMounties in P.E.I. say they have laid firearm charges against a 62-year-old man following a crisis negotiation that lasted several hours.
-
Kitchener woman, 49, arrested following multiple break-insA Kitchener woman has been arrested after three homes were broken into in the Chandler Drive area earlier this year.
-
-
Investigator attending South Windsor house fireFire officials say an upgraded working fire at a South Windsor home is now under control.
-
Overturned cement truck causes lane closures at Halifax’s Windsor Street ExchangeHalifax police are asking drivers to avoid the Windsor Street Exchange during their afternoon commute.