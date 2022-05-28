Ottawa woman, 95, sets Canadian record at Ottawa Race Weekend
Rejeanne Fairhead set a Canadian record in her first ever race at Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend.
The 95-year-old from Ottawa completed the Ottawa 5K on Saturday afternoon in 58 minutes.
Fairhead is this year's oldest participant for Ottawa Race Weekend, where 25,000 people will take part in the events.
Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend tweeted, "Amazing! A Canadian record made today by 95 year old Rejeanne Fairhead at the Ottawa 5K."
Fairhead's daughter-in-law Ruth McMahon told CTV News Ottawa on Friday she would be making Canadian history when she crosses the finish line.
"Pretty much if she finishes the run, she’s got the record for women 95 years and older," McMahon said.
Fairhead was raising money for the Perley Health Foundation.
Ottawa Race Weekend wraps up on Sunday with the half marathon and the marathon.
Amazing! A Canadian record made today by 95 year old Rejeanne Fairhead at the Ottawa 5K presented by @Runkeeper! #RunOttawa2022 pic.twitter.com/mBsZ9fN8Wi— Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend (@OttawaRaceWknd) May 28, 2022
-
What you need to know about the return to school on MondayHydro Ottawa crews continued to make progress through the weekend restoring powering to thousands of customers across Ottawa.
-
Here's what you need to know about the storm cleanup in OttawaHydro Ottawa is entering the "last phase" of restoring power to homes and businesses following a devastating storm over a week ago, with the goal to have the grid back on by tonight.
-
Stampeders roll over Lions 41-6 in CFL pre-season openerA spark on special teams gave the Calgary Stampeders the momentum they needed to beat the B.C. Lions 41-6 on Saturday.
-
For the love of the game: St. Albert seniors keep active in 70-plus slo pitch leagueA slo pitch league in St. Albert is helping seniors stay active and have fun on the field.
-
Wave of health care resignations in Northern B.C. as calls grow for auditA wave of resignations among Northern B.C. health-care workers – including half the doctors in the intensive care unit of the region’s biggest hospitals – is raising alarms among civic leaders already calling for an audit.
-
Glen Cairn Community creates mac and cheese domino line for charityThe Glen Cairn community and Glen Cairn School collected over 1300 boxes of mac and cheese to create a domino line that would then be donated to the London Food Bank
-
'What happened to Chelsea?' Vancouver march demands answers in Indigenous woman's deathAround a hundred people gathered at noon Saturday at the empty Vancouver home where Chelsea Poorman’s remains were found late last month to show their support for her family's call for answers and justice.
-
Church unveils new art installation supporting LGBTQ2S+ communitySt. Aidan’s Anglican Church unveiled a new art installation Saturday, in anticipation for pride month
-
96-year-old WWII veteran reunites with wartime motorcycle after seven decadesWhen 96-year-old Frank Davis woke up Saturday morning from his home in London, Ont., he never expected to find himself grasping the bars of a motorcycle that had played such a crucial role in his life