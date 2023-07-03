Ottawa woman claimed to be hit-and-run victim after crash, Quebec police say
Police in western Quebec say they're not convinced the story an Ottawa woman told them after a crash is true.
MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police said in a news release Monday morning that a 23-year-old woman called 911 just before 5 a.m. Sunday to report she was the victim of a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of route du Carrefour and chemin H.-Zurenski in Val-des-Monts.
When officers arrived, the scene apparently didn't fit the woman's story. Instead, police claimed that it appeared as though the woman went straight through the intersection and left the roadway.
There is a stop sign at the T-intersection from H.-Zurenski onto du Carrefour, which is a 90 km/h road.
Police asked for a breath sample, but she refused.
Her vehicle has been seized for 30 days, her licence is suspended for 90 days, and she is facing charges, demerit points, and a $175 fine.
Police also claimed other officers responded to a noise complaint at an Airbnb in the region earlier that night, involving the same woman, who was allegedly told not to drive because of an apparent state of drunkenness.
