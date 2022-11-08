Ottawa woman identified as victim in Sask. nightclub homicide

An Ottawa woman has been identified as the victim of a homicide at a Saskatoon nightclub over the weekend.

Court documents and a GoFundMe page identifies the woman killed as 23-year-old Hodan Hashi and describes her as "a kind, gentle, giving soul" loved by many. It says money will be used to pay for a funeral and to bring Hashi's body back to Ottawa.

Hashi was killed following a fight early Saturday morning.

Saskatoon Police say officers were called to the Lit Nightclub, above the Crazy Cactus lounge and restaurant, in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue South just before 3 a.m. Despite efforts by first responders to save her, Hashi was pronounced dead at the scene.

Graphic cell phone video of the altercation circulated on social media shows someone on top of Hashi, punching and kicking her.

22-year-old Paige Theriault-Fisher was initially charged with second-degree murder in Hashi's death. The charge has since been downgraded to manslaughter.

Police say the women knew each other.

Theriault-Fisher is scheduled to appear in a Saskatoon court on Thursday.

Crazy Cactus declined a CTV News interview request but in an e-mail wrote "We can say our establishment and staff have and will continue to provide whatever assistance we can to those involved," adding "Out of respect for those involved, we will not comment further at this time."