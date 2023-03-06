Ottawa woman, man charged in 2021 death of infant boy
CTV News Ottawa Senior Digital Lead
Michael Woods
An Ottawa woman and a man have been charged in the death of a seven-week-old infant a year and a half ago.
The boy died on Oct. 26, 2021 on a street in the Britannia area, in the city's west end.
Ottawa police said Monday that the two people, both 35, have been charged after a 16-month investigation.
Both appeared in court on Saturday and remain in custody, police said.
Police initially released the names of the accused, but later requested their names be removed because of a court-issued publication ban.
The Ottawa police homicide unit and sexual assault and child abuse unit teamed up for the investigation into "the tragic death of one of the most vulnerable members of our community," police said in a news release.
