Ottawa woman wins $448,189 lottery prize

An Ottawa woman plans to retire after winning $448,189.50 in the Lottario draw.

OLG says Anna Czesnik won "Ontario's Jackpot" in the Aug. 20 draw.

"I scanned my first two tickets, and both were non-winners. Then I scanned this ticket and saw Big Winner – I felt like I was almost in another universe," the 65-year-old said while picking up her winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

"I was a bit in shock. I never expected this."

Czenik says her husband was "happier than I was" when informed of the win.

Lottario was launched in 1978 as Ontario's first terminal lotto game. Tickets are $1 and the draws take place every Saturday.