Ottawa women reunited with her dog one week after Ellie was dognapped in a parking lot
An Ottawa woman has been reunited with her dog, one week after it was dognapped from a parked car in Westboro.
Charlotte Hannington posted a photo of her with Ellie Sunday afternoon, saying her dog is now "safe and sound."
"Really hungry but won't be for long," said Hannington about how Ellie was doing.
"Thank you so much again, Ellie and I are so thankful for all the love and support that brought Ellie home."
The 14-year-old toy Manchester Terrier was stolen from Hannington's car while she made a quick trip inside the Real Canadian Superstore on Richmond Road on Sunday, Sept. 26.
Hannington said she had left the window open a crack while she went into the grocery store, and when she returned to the car the dog was gone.
Hannington had offered a $1,000 reward for the return of Ellie, while PETA announced a $5,000 reward on Friday afternoon.View this post on Instagram
-
'Very excited to go home': Evacuated First Nations returning weeks after fire knocks out powerResidents from Little Grand Rapids First Nation can finally return home after being displaced in Winnipeg for two and a half months.
-
Crews called to a riding stable fire in Severn TownshipEmergency crews were called to a barn fire early Sunday afternoon in Severn Township.
-
Saskatoon home damaged after vehicle collision in Varsity ViewA house suffered damage after a vehicle crashed into a home in the city’s Varsity View neighbourhood.
-
Nova Scotia's modified phase five reopening met with mixed reactionOn the eve of Nova Scotia’s modified phase five reopening, tourism operators are looking forward to the change, but not everyone is happy.
-
Body armour, RCMP and Edmonton police uniform stolen from Calgary homeCalgary police are alerting the public after two police uniforms and various pieces of equipment were taken from a northwest home.
-
Maple Leafs Alumni face off at Budweiser GardensLocal hockey fans cheer on their favourite Toronto Maple Leafs alumni including Wendel Clark, Darcy Tucker, Rick Vaive and Mark Fraser, who face off on the ice at Budweiser Gardens
-
Toronto Blue Jays' dramatic push for the playoffs falls shortA pair of George Springer homers, including a grand slam and a record-breaking blast from Vladimir Guerrero Jr., pushed the Blue Jays to the brink of a berth in an American League wild-card tiebreaker game.
-
Volunteers at community garden in St. Jacobs help feed those in needA group of volunteers are growing fruits and vegetables at a community garden in St. Jacobs to make sure no one goes hungry during the pandemic.
-
Saskatchewan businesses try to adopt appropriate proof-of-vaccination policiesOver the weekend Saskatchewan businesses and its customers adapted to the proof-of-vaccine policy, and the new mandate has left some confused.