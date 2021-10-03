Ottawa women reunited with her dog one week after Ellie was dognapped in a parking lot

An Ottawa woman has been reunited with her dog, one week after it was dognapped from a parked car in Westboro.

Charlotte Hannington posted a photo of her with Ellie Sunday afternoon, saying her dog is now "safe and sound."

"Really hungry but won't be for long," said Hannington about how Ellie was doing.

"Thank you so much again, Ellie and I are so thankful for all the love and support that brought Ellie home."

The 14-year-old toy Manchester Terrier was stolen from Hannington's car while she made a quick trip inside the Real Canadian Superstore on Richmond Road on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Hannington said she had left the window open a crack while she went into the grocery store, and when she returned to the car the dog was gone.

Hannington had offered a $1,000 reward for the return of Ellie, while PETA announced a $5,000 reward on Friday afternoon.

