The city of Ottawa will reach a milestone today in its fight against COVID-19.

Mayor Jim Watson says the city will finish administering the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to residents in all long-term care homes.

"By the end of today our paramedic teams will have completed the second round of vaccinations at LTC homes," said Watson on Twitter.

"This is a significant milestone for our vaccination campaign."

NEW!

By the end of today our paramedic teams will have completed the second round of vaccinations at LTC homes.



This is a significant milestone for our vaccination campaign.



This morning Coun. Luloff and I had a chance to thank our amazing paramedics for their dedication. pic.twitter.com/qwyEln4u53

The city completed the first round of vaccinations in long-term care homes on Jan. 15. Ottawa Public Health reported 92 per cent of residents in Ottawa's 28 long-term care homes opted to receive the first dose of the vaccine.

As of Wednesday, Ottawa had received 30,225 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. A total 26,337 doses have been administered in Ottawa.