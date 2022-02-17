Ottawa youth 12 to 17 now eligible for a COVID-19 booster dose

Ottawa residents 12 to 17 can now roll up their sleeve and receive a COVID-19 booster dose.

The Ontario government expanded eligibility for a COVID-19 third dose to all youth aged 12 to 17 this week.

Ottawa Public Health says effective immediately, youth aged 12 to 17 can receive their third dose at all vaccination clinics.

Drop-ins are welcome at all Ottawa Public Health clinics. Visit the OPH website for clinic locations and hours.

Starting Friday, you can book an appointment for a booster appointment through the booking system or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900

Public health says youth aged 12 to 17 must wait six months after their second dose to receive their third dose. You will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Individuals must be 12 years old on the day they receive the vaccine.

As of Wednesday, 94 per cent of Ottawa residents aged 12 to 17 had received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 90 per cent had received two doses.