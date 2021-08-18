Ottawa youth basketball club mandates COVID-19 vaccines for players, coaches and spectators

An Ottawa youth basketball club is introducing a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for the upcoming season, requiring eligible players, coaches, volunteers, parents and spectators to be fully vaccinated to play and attend games.

The Ottawa Shooting Stars says all athletes 12 years of age and older will be required to be fully vaccinated to play this coming season.

"As part of that process, we are reaching out to local colleges and universities. Several institutions across the province have recently announced that all faculty, staff, students, and visitors will be required to be fully vaccinated to visit campus this fall," said the OSS, explaining one of the reasons for the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.

"Due to the uncertainty as to when we will be able to access any school time in the public, Catholic, or French school boards, we will likely have to make use of post-secondary and private facilities for the foreseeable future."

Coaches and any volunteers working at games will also be required to be fully vaccinated.

"Furthermore, to work within capacity limits there could be restrictions on spectators at large events like tryouts," said Ottawa Shooting Stars in a statement at Facebook.

"When spectators are permitted we understand they will need to be fully vaccinated. There is still time to get your vaccines prior to the fall to ensure your child has the opportunity to attend these events."

The Ottawa Shooting Stars runs basketball instructional, competitive programs for kids from six to 18 years of age.

The club says it is working to secure gym time for both competitive and house leagues for the upcoming season.