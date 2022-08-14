Ottawa youth facing charges after vehicle spotted with stolen plates

Ottawa police say a 17-year-old driver is facing several charges after officers stopped a vehicle Saturday night with licence plates that has been reported stolen.

Officers stopped the vehicle on Prince of Wales Drive near Colonnade Road at around 8 p.m. after an automatic licence plate reader flagged the plates.

The youth was driving a car they had purchased, but someone else’s licence plates were on it.

Police said the youth was given a warning about possessing the licence plates, as it was unclear who took them. The teen had no prior record.

However, the young driver—who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act—is facing several other charges, including driving without a licence, driving without insurance, misuse of plates, and failing to apply for a permit when becoming the owner of the vehicle.

The vehicle was towed away and the youth was given a court date.