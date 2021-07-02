Ottawa youths 12 to 17 eligible for accelerated second dose starting Monday

Ottawa youths aged 12 to 17 are next in line for an accelerated second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ontario government says that starting on Monday at 8 a.m., all youths 12 to 17 will be eligible to book an accelerated second dose appointment to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at community clinics.

"As the province enters Step Two of our Roadmap, all eligible Ontarians have the opportunity for a two-dose summer," said Health Minister Christine Elliott. "Vaccines are the best defence against COVID-19 and variants, and I encourage everyone to get their first and second shots as soon as possible."

The city of Ottawa says residents who are 12 years old and older will be eligible to receive an accelerated second dose 28 days after receiving their first dose.

"If you already have an appointment booked for an interval of longer than 28 days, you are encouraged to rebook for an earlier date," said the city.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved in Canada for 12 to 17 year-olds.

As of Friday, 75 per cent of Ottawa youths 12 to 17 had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Two per cent of youth are fully vaccinated.

Ottawa Public Health reports 49,819 Ottawa residents 12 to 17 have received at least one dose.

The city of Ottawa has said 200,000 appointments for first and second doses have been booked at COVID-19 vaccination clinics between July 1 and 20.

EASTERN ONTARIO HEALTH UNIT

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit says youths 12 to 17 in its region can get the COVID-19 vaccine at its clinics in Casselman and Alexandria on Friday with no appointment required.

WHAT YOU NEED TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A COVID-19 VACCINE

The Ontario government says when booking an appointment through the provincial online system, you will be asked for the following information:

Government of Ontario green photo health card

Birth date

Postal code

Email address or phone number

You can also call the provincial booking line at 1-833-943-3900 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. You may also be able eligible for vaccination at a local pharmacy, at a pop-up clinic, or at the Bruyère vaccine clinic.